Dog’s death after trip to Santa Rosa park may be due to blue green algae

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A simple trip to the park turned deadly for one Santa Rosa pup.

Eleven-month old Konah was walking through Rincon Valley Community Park with her owner on Sunday when she decided to cool off in a nearby pond and according to a Facebook post, Konah died the next day.

In the post, her owner attributes her death to blue green algae that had formed in the pond.

Our 11 month old pup Konah succumbed to a horrible toxin and passed away today. That damn blue green algae killed her… Posted by Danielle Hill-Hruby on Monday, September 9, 2019

As you can see, the blue green algae is the layer of green on top of the water.

This type of algae is toxic, not just to pets, but to humans as well.

With enough exposure it could be deadly.

According to an official with Santa Rosa recreation and parks, the mere presence of blue algae isn’t necessarily toxic.

They say that while Konah died the day after being exposed, it’s still not confirmed that the algae in this pond was toxic or that it caused Konah’s death.

KRON4 was told the algae becomes toxic when it blooms in warmer weather.

And while summer may be coming to an end, the temperatures are just starting to rise here in the Bay Area, which means your pets may be looking for ways to cool down.

it’s important to adhere to park rules and keep your dog on a leash to make sure your pet doesn’t run off and jump into a pond.

