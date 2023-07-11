(KRON) — In a first for the Marin Humane Society, an animal services officer in Marin County saved a dog’s life using Narcan. The dog’s owner called 911 when the animal collapsed in a mall parking lot after discovering that their prescription medication bottle had been chewed through minutes before.

At the Marin Humane Society, they get a variety of emergency calls from small pets locked inside hot cars, to larger animals running loose.

But on July 1, Animals Services Officer Chelsea Myers had a first. A dog owner called 911 from a mall parking lot in Corte Madera.

“He had a clear airway. He was alert, he just couldn’t stand, and his gums were pale, which that could mean a lot of things,” said Myers.

The registered vet tech has seen these symptoms before—eventually discovering that the dog had eaten the owner’s prescription medication—a type of opioid. Once Officer Myers was able to get a vet from an emergency animal shelter on the line they were told to administer Narcan.

“At that point the dog was attempting to stand up, so he had his head up and his front feet were up, his back end was still kind of wobbly which is pretty normal,” said Myers. “He was already trying to get up within a few minutes.”

The Narcan was provided by a Central Marin Police Officer, but because of the instant results, Lisa Bloch with Marin Humane says all animal services officers will be equipped with the nasal spray.

“Actually going to include it as part of their training going forward and the officers will have their Narcan in their trucks,” Bloch said

Narcan could be used to save another dog’s life—but Bloch hopes this first emergency will serve as a reminder that you should never leave your medications within paw’s reach.

“[The dog] chewed through the pill bottle, so you really, really want to keep your medications secure. Especially if you have a curious dog,” Bloch said.

Even after showing improvements, the dog that was given Narcan was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

Myers says that’s always important because the effects of Narcan can wear off, before the effects of the opioids.