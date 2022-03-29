SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some hiking trails in the Presidio will be closing to all dogs ahead of coyote pupping season, according to officials with the Presidio Trust.

From April 4 through early September, trails from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, including the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course will be closed to dogs on or off-leash are not allowed.

During this time, coyotes are more protective of their babies and may be aggressive to dogs.

These trails are closed every season out of extra precaution.

In early Sept., the trails will be reopened.

Help keep coyotes wild in the park with these additional precautions:

Never feed coyotes or other wildlife.

Do not leave human or pet food outside.

Keep your dog on a leash and under your control.

Report any unusual behavior to our coyote hotline below.

The public is still able to access all trails in the Presidio.