Dogs rescued from the Cache Fire

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay Animal Services posted a miraculous story of two dogs who were found in the rubble of the Cache Fire in the North Bay.

Responders found the first dog chained up to a burned out boat trailer.

The dog was unharmed and wagged his tail when people approached, according to rescuers.

A second dog, not pictured, was found huddled in a hole not too far away from the first that was a bit more shaken up.

Staff discovered that both dogs lived together and were able to reconnect them with their family.