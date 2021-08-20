Dogs rescued from the Cache Fire

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay Animal Services posted a miraculous story of two dogs who were found in the rubble of the Cache Fire in the North Bay.

Responders found the first dog chained up to a burned out boat trailer.

The dog was unharmed and wagged his tail when people approached, according to rescuers.

A second dog, not pictured, was found huddled in a hole not too far away from the first that was a bit more shaken up.

Staff discovered that both dogs lived together and were able to reconnect them with their family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News