PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half.

Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way at about 7:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic disturbance inside a parked vehicle. PPD said Diaz escaped officers on foot after they tried to contact him.

Police learned that Diaz had been involved in a “physical domestic dispute” and injured the other person involved.

A community member later called police dispatch to report a suspicious person on Manor Drive. Officers found Diaz, but he again escaped and ran away through several backyards, police said. PPD coordinated with the Daly City Police Department and the San Bruno Police Department and used a drone in an attempt to find Diaz.

Later, officers were told that Diaz entered a closed business on Oceana Boulevard. San Bruno police responded with a K9 unit and arrested him around 9:00 a.m.

Diaz was booked for domestic violence with injury, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, violation of domestic violence court order and resisting/obstructing/delaying officers. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.