(KRON) — A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver who was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Oakley on Wednesday night has been identified. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Gabriel Stewart.

According to the Oakley Police Department, Stewart was sitting in his car taking a break from delivering pizzas and parked in front of his home across the street from Vintage Parkway Elementary School when he was shot.

Officers were dispatched to the home on the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane at about 4:52 p.m. on a report of shots fired. They arrived to find Stewart in his car suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m.

Stewart was sitting in the car when another car pulled up, someone got out and shot him at close range, according to police. The shooter then got back in the car which headed left on Rutherford and turned north onto Vintage Parkway.

According to police, Stewart’s mother was home at the time and witnessed her son being fatally shot.

“This is very sad to have to investigate this, we’re going to do our best to figure this one out,” said Oakley PD Chief Paul Beard.

Police are still working to identify a motive and a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.