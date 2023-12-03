SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The largest pop culture convention in Northern California returned to San Francisco’s Moscone Center for a massive, three-day celebration of comics, anime, gaming and sci-fi.

The event ran from November 24-26 and drew an estimated 35,000 people, including big names like Mark Hamil, Ewan McGregor, and Elijah Wood. KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin reports on the action, interviewing fans and celebrities on the show floor.

To watch our complete recap of this year’s FAN EXPO, go here.

KRON4: How does it feel to be here in San Francisco today, meeting your fans?

Gordon: It’s amazing. I mean, since I’ve started to do these cons, it’s just unbelievable that, you know, you just [audition] for a show. You don’t know what that show is going to be. And we heard it was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We said, what the heck was that? And, you know, and then we saw the script and we liked it, but we said, you know, it’s probably too smart. It’ll probably only last, you know, a few episodes. And here we are.

KRON4: What do you search for inside yourself when you were playing Donatello?

Gordon: Stephanie, this is an embarrassing question for me. Because Donatello is my voice. Yeah. I don’t do it thing to be Donatello.

KRON4: You’re just you.

Gordon: It’s just me and I’m a bit of a nerd. And so is Donatello. You know, I don’t have the martial arts skills of Donatello, but, you know… he’s into science. I’m into history or politics or, you know, but we’re both nerds in our own way. And I think we also all read for all four turtles. In the original edition. And when I read Donatello, I just…I don’t know, I just felt. Yeah, if I get something, that’s what it’s going to be. I’m going to get Donatello. And I just decided to use my own voice and not do anything much…and it worked.

KRON4: And here you are, making history still.

Gordon: So, yeah. So I didn’t reach too deep inside.

KRON4: What is it like to train to be a voice actor too?. You’ve had such a long career and experience with this. I mean, it’s not an easy industry to break in.

Gordon: It’s not. But it’s a wonderful industry. I mean, I started more as an on-camera actor and probably have done more on-camera than off-camera. But I love doing it. You know, you work with such great people, Rob…and Cam…Maurice, you know, and Jim Cummings. It’s a set of people who are warm and unbelievably talented. I watch some of them like Peter Cullen and Frank Welker. And you just say, how did they do it? Because I don’t you know, I have a high voice, a low voice. Oh, that’s about it.

KRON4: I think you’re being modest.

Gordon: Well, thank you. But they are really brilliant people that, you know, just use their voice in ways that I couldn’t can’t believe sometimes that voice is coming out of them.

KRON4: Do you have any message for your fans out here in the Bay Area?

Gordon: The message is we love you. That’s the message. The message is that we can’t believe how fortunate we are that, you know, we had ten seasons of a Saturday morning show, which was very unusual. And the fact that you guys still care is unbelievable. And I just want to say, well, I guess what I really want to say is… Turtle Power!

FAN EXPO is slated to return to Moscone Center during Thanksgiving weekend through 2026. To see our complete recap of this year’s FAN EXPO, go here.