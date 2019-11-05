Donation drive to be held for Sonoma County fire victims

SONOMA (KRON) – The Sonoma County Farm Bureau is holding a drive this Friday for fire victims.
If able, residents are asked to bring items to donate to fire victims.
All donations will go directly to the Sonoma County Farm Bureaus Kincade Fire Donation Fund.
Free beer, wine, and appetizers will be served for those who are donating.
The event is on Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Napa County Farm Bureau at 811 Jefferson Street.
Here is a list of items they are collecting:
- Towels and washcloths
- Shampoo, body wash
- Bedding/sleeping bags
- Laundry detergent
- Toilet paper
- Buckets
- Tools
- Fencing materials
- Gift certificates for clothing or gas