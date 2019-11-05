Donation drive to be held for Sonoma County fire victims

GEYSERVILLE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: A home burns near a vineyard after the Kincade Fire burned through the area on October 24, 2019 in Geyserville, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in a matter of hours and has prompted evacuations in the Geyserville area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SONOMA (KRON) – The Sonoma County Farm Bureau is holding a drive this Friday for fire victims.

If able, residents are asked to bring items to donate to fire victims.

All donations will go directly to the Sonoma County Farm Bureaus Kincade Fire Donation Fund.

Free beer, wine, and appetizers will be served for those who are donating.

The event is on Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Napa County Farm Bureau at 811 Jefferson Street.

Here is a list of items they are collecting:

Towels and washcloths

Shampoo, body wash

Bedding/sleeping bags

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Buckets

Tools

Fencing materials

Gift certificates for clothing or gas

Click this link to donate online.