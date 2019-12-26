Donations stolen from San Jose church returned by GoFundMe

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “It’s a miracle. It’s Christmas! It’s the miracle of Christmas!”

What difference a day makes.

On Christmas Eve — the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church community was still reeling from the sudden theft of more than $3,000 from their church donation box.

“It was very disappointing and sad,” Idania Barousse said.

Just days before, two people walked in through a back door of the church, and not only swiped the donation box, but broke into another safe under the church crucifix as well.

“As people of faith, all we can do is pray for them,” Idania said. “We don’t justify what they did but we just hope they find something in their heart to repent for what they have done.”

The funds were intended to purchase toys for kids in the community..

So pastoral associate Idania Barousse and her husband Jeremy set up a GoFundMe page.

“Unfortunately our community has been the victim of theft before. Something we noticed about our community is that we’re resilient,” Jeremy said. “Whenever we’re in need, the community responds. So we thought we’d set up a GoFundMe page to see if the greater community can support.”

And support, they did.

In just 24 hours — the GoFundMe raised more than $9,500, drawing donations from across the Bay Area — including from the bishop of San Jose.

“The parish is extremely grateful for the support over the last 24 hours,” Jeremy said.

“It’s converting the bad the evil to light and joy and peace and that’s what Christmas spirit is all about,” Idania said.