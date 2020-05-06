Donkey & Goat Winery in Berkeley adapts to closure, offers drive through service

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – California wineries have been forced to find new ways to reach customers during the pandemic.

A Berkeley winery is offering drive through service this weekend.

The owner of winery Donkey and Goat spoke to KRON4’s Jonathan McCall about the support they are receiving and the uncertainty they still face.

“Initially, we weren’t even sure if we were going to be able to remain open. The local support has been, has actually been unbelievable. I have to thank every one of our customers out there and to people ordering wine and having us deliver it, has gotten us through it. We’re also challenged by trying to figure out the future. Like we’re unsure if, when our tasting room’s going to open again. If we could get guidance on how to do it, we started to put together a preliminary plan but it’s a really big challenge when you’re not given a lot of data and you’re not exactly sure what you’re supposed to be doing,” co-owner Jared Brandt said.

The Pop Up Party drive through service is set for this Saturday and Sunday.

The winery had to cancel their big release party due to coronavirus.

He says customers will have to RSVP on their website.

