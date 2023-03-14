SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco State University students are navigating through a maze of storm destruction on campus as strong wind gusts continue to blow down big trees.

University officials wrote a message to the campus community stating, “With high winds and fallen trees on and around campus, please exercise increased caution. Specifically:

Be aware of your surroundings. Look up and remain vigilant.

Don’t congregate under trees.

Avoid using headphones or looking down at your phone to remain alert.”

Students were in class on March 14, 2023 at SF State University when this tree toppled over.

One vehicle was smashed by the giant tree.

Destruction is seen on SFSU’s campus. (Photo by KRON4 / Sophia Villalba)

Several areas of the campus are blocked off with caution tape, including a courtyard behind the Health and Social Services building, a bike path by Cox Stadium, and the road linking the main quad, gym, and Thornton Hall.

At least one vehicle was destroyed when it was smashed by a tree next to one of the university’s buildings around noon. Classes were in session at the time.

Over in San Francisco’s downtown, wind gusts shattered a skyscraper’s windows and sent glass falling from the 43rd floor down to the street below. Emergency officials ordered a “shelter in place” for California Street Tuesday afternoon and evacuated four surrounding blocks.

A Wind Advisory issued by the National Weather Service will remain in effect through Wednesday morning. The NWS Bay Area wrote, “While the rain has largely ended wind is going to be a BIG concern.”