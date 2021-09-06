‘Don’t drink and drive’: 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – One person has died in an overnight crash on Interstate Highway 80 just east of the Bay Bridge involving a wrong-way driver.

The fatal crash shut down all East lanes of I-80 at the connector.

In the video, you can see the car of the victim is a red Volkswagon.

Oakland officers believe alcohol was involved.

“The crash is still being investigated. We believe alcohol may be involved. We hope this doesn’t happen any day really. You shouldn’t drink and drive ever. Especially on holiday weekend,” CHP said.

When officers arrived, witnesses said the driver of the Chevy took off from the scene on foot toward the Bay Bridge.

#BREAKING A fatal crash has shut down all East lanes of I-580 at the connector@CHPOakland reporting crash involves a wrong way driver.



Suspect involved left scene but was found



Watch @KRON4News starting at 4am for the latest information on closings#Traffic #News #Oakland #SF pic.twitter.com/gV9BPv5Jcj — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) September 6, 2021

The scene has since been cleared, and the cars have been towed.