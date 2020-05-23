Don’t overcrowd parks this holiday weekend, San Francisco mayor warns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has a warning for city residents Friday: do not overcrowd the city’s parks this holiday weekend.

Warm weather is expected to draw people outside and onto the green spaces throughout the city.

The city has taken steps to help people be safer in parks but the mayor is counting on residents to continue to follow shelter in place guidelines while being outside.

The parks across San Francisco will likely have plenty of visitors Memorial Day weekend.

Nice weather presents a tempting opportunity to get outside after feeling cooped up over the last several weeks.

City leaders are bracing for flocks of people to crowd city parks.

Earlier Friday, social distancing circles were spray-painted onto the grass at Dolores Park and near Jackson Playground.

But will the circles be enough?

“We don’t want to shut down any parks but if it comes to that point where things are out of control and people aren’t following the guidelines, we won’t have a choice,” Mayor Breed warned.

Parks have been a place of calm and a way for many to recover throughout the turbulent COVID-19 crisis.

City leaders say they believe the majority of people going to parks have been following social distancing guidelines.

But even though it’s tempting, now is not the time to ease up.

Park Rangers, SFPD and Sheriff’s Cadets will be at most locations throughout San Francisco providing outreach and monitoring the parks.

