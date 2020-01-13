San Jose flight headed to San Diego returns due to mechanical issue

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A flight from the Bay Area to Southern California had to quickly turn around to a mechanical issue.

After departing at 4:53 p.m. on Sunday, a caution light turned on in the cockpit which indicated a faulty sensor had been found.

The captain of Alaska SkyWest flight 3467 decided to return to San Jose to have maintenance inspect the aircraft.

San Jose International Airport originally reported that a door had opened, but a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines later determined there was no issue with the aircraft door.

The plane returned safely to San Jose at 5:35 p.m. and no injuries were reported. It was serviced by maintenance and cleared for departure.

No further details have been made available at this time, check back for updates.