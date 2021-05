DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A doorbell camera caught a mountain lion slowly walking along a sidewalk in a Daly City neighborhood.

The mountain lion could be seen pausing a couple of times next to cars, and then crossing the road and out of view.

There did not appear to be any people outside in the immediate view of the camera.

The viewer who submitted the video to KRON4 said they live at Canterbury Ave and Morton. The animal was spotted on Sunday evening.