AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – A DoorDash driver was carjacked while trying to make a food delivery on Sunday night, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to The Lodge at Napa Junction Apartments located at 5500 Eucalyptus Drive following reports of a carjacking.

The female driver told police that she had a delivery in this location but could not find the apartment number.

Authorities say the driver had contacted the alleged patron and told her to go to a spot in the parking lot to meet for the food delivery.

That is when officials say the driver was approached by a tall, thin man wearing a face covering. Police say the man pointed a gun at the driver’s head before taking her car keys and cell phone.

The suspect reportedly got into the driver’s 2019 silver Nissan SUV and sped away from the area.

At this time, police are working to follow up on leads to locate the suspect and the victim’s car.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asking to call Napa Dispatch at (707) 253-4451 or ACPD at (707) 551-0601.