DoorDash driver killed during road rage incident in Walnut Creek, mom says

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Stacey Corley would have turned 26 this week. The Concord resident was shot to death last month in Walnut Creek while making a delivery for DoorDash.

A poet and aspiring rapper, 25-year-old Stacey Corley’s mother Kimberley Banks says her son enjoyed being creative and making people happy.

“He loved everyone, literally, he just was a light in this world,” Banks said.

A light that dimmed on June 17.

That night — Banks says Stacy was making a delivery for DoorDash in downtown Walnut Creek and was involved in a road rage incident with people in another car.

Ultimately, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office says 18-year-old Dylan Baker of Martinez opened fire — killing Corley.

He has been charged with two felonies — murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

22-year-old Jaesin Collado of Martinez and a 17-year-old boy were also taken into custody, but later released.

As of now, Baker is the only person who has been charged in the case.

“There should not have even been a choice that any of them had to decide that they could pick-up a firearm, chase someone, attempt to end their life and then make the conscious decision to get out of a car and continue to end someone’s life,” Banks said.

Corley had a girlfriend, four siblings and two-step siblings — but he was his mother’s only child.

“He really had something to give to this world, and to have it taken away — just tragic,” Banks said.

The district attorney’s office says the case remains active.

Baker is due in court in September. He remains in custody in Martinez.

His bail is set at $2 million.