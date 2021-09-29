Double-decker bus collides with multiple trees in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A double decker bus collided with multiple trees on Wednesday morning in Fremont, according to fire officials.

Around 9 a.m., firefighters responded to Kaiser Driver where the collision occurred.

Crews used hand tools to to rescue the driver through the window. Large airbags were used to make sure that the driver was stabilized.

The driver was then taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the bus hit multiple trees before coming to a stop. One tree was stuck under the front of the bus.

Multiple agencies responded to assist.

