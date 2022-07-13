SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A double-decker tour bus caught on fire Wednesday night, causing major traffic on southbound Highway 101. The fire happened north of Grand Avenue in South San Francisco around 7:30 p.m.

At 8:09 p.m., California Highway Patrol reported that lanes 3 and 4 were blocked. CHP said drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Video from the Citizen app showed a police car block off traffic as firefighters tended to the bus. There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

CHP told KRON4 that no passengers were on the bus when it burst into flames, and nobody was injured. The driver was not present when authorities arrived at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.