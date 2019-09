MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash early Friday.

According to CHP, the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on northbound Hwy 85 at Evelyn Avenue.

CHP said one of the cars was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit another car.

One of those cars reportedly caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames, CHP said.

All northbound lanes of Hwy 85 were closed for nearly 5 hours as authorities investigated.

No other details were immediately available.