Double knife-wielding suspect arrested for chasing man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco arrested a man who they say tried to chase a man with a knife in the Tenderloin.
Police found Randy Gosey armed with two knives, one in each hand.
The victim stopped police and told them he was being chased by Gosey.
Gosey is being charged with aggravated assault.
Latest News Headlines:
- Police hunt killer in Cal State Fullerton stabbing
- UC Berkeley police investigating sexual battery on campus
- 49ers cruise to victory after a forgettable start by Jimmy G
- San Francisco police association addresses attack outside condo, new allegations
- 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo struggles to find his rhythm in preseason game against Broncos