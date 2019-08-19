Live Now
Double knife-wielding suspect arrested for chasing man in San Francisco

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco arrested a man who they say tried to chase a man with a knife in the Tenderloin.

Police found Randy Gosey armed with two knives, one in each hand.

The victim stopped police and told them he was being chased by Gosey.

Gosey is being charged with aggravated assault.

