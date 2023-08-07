(KRON) — A woman and a boy were found dead of stab wounds at a residence in San Jose Friday in an incident that’s being investigated as homicide, according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers responded on Friday, Aug. 4 at around 10:06 a.m. to conduct a welfare check in the 1600 block of Parkmore Avenue.

At the scene, officers found the woman and boy both suffering from at least one stab wound each. Medics pronounced both victims deceased at the scene.

The victims’ identities will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office following confirmation of identity and notification of next of kin.

The incident marks San Jose’s 23rd and 24th homicides of 2023.

The motives and circumstances surrounding the stabbings are under investigation, according to SJPD.