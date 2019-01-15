Double stabbing suspect shot by Vacaville police Video

VACAVILLE (KRON) - A man connected to a house fire and a double stabbing was shot by police overnight.

Vacaville police say it all started with a house fire at around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Alderwood Way.

When police arrived, they found two stabbing victims -- a 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman.

They are both in stable condition this morning.

A 4-year-old girl suffered burns in the fire and was taken to a Sacramento hospital for treatment.

Police set out to find the suspect, 37-year-old Nathaniel Holland.

At around 11 p.m. they found him in the area of Mason and Depot Streets.

A K9 was injured and Holland was shot as police tried to arrest him.

Both were taken to hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown at this house.

The areas around Mason and Depot Streets will be closed through the morning as officers continue to investigate the scene.

