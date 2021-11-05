Double traffic fatality is San Jose’s 50th of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose has reached a grim milestone.

San Jose police are reporting the city’s 50th fatal traffic collision of the year.

The incident occurred on Bailey Avenue and Monterey Road on November 5th, at around 10:13 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

Police say a 1991 Chevrolet truck was driving westbound on Bailey Avenue when it drifted into the opposite lanes of traffic. A 2019 BMW was traveling eastbound on Bailey Avenue when the truck collided with the BMW head on in the eastbound lanes.

The adult male driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The adult female passenger in the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The solo male adult driver in the BMW was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While the 50th collision, the victims are the 51st and 52nd of the year.