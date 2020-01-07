DoubleTree restaurant supervisor charged with raping, drugging woman in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – A restaurant supervisor at the DoubleTree Hotel in Berkeley has been charged for raping a woman in June, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Isaac Amiga from San Leandro, was charged on December 24 by the District Attorney with felony rape by use of drugs and felony rape of an unconscious person.

On June 5, authorities say the victim was having dinner at the DoubleTree restaurant located at 200 Marina Boulevard.

Amiga paid for the woman’s meal and brought her a free glass of wine.

The victim told police that she started to feel ‘weird’ and blacked-out.

The next thing the victim remembers is being sexually assaulted hours laters.

DNA evidence was collected and led detectives to Amiga.

He was then arrested on suspicion of rape.