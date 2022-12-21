SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shelter-in-place was issued in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon after high-voltage wires went down, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted at 4:37 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene and the order was since lifted.

The shelter-in-place was called for Hearst Avenue between Baden Street and Circular Avenue.

Anyone in the area was urged to close and lock all windows and exterior doors.

The area where the shelter-in-place was issued is just north of I-280, near Balboa Park.

