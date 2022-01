Road Closure: (KRON) – Downed power lines have forced road closure in Mill Valley Wednesday morning.

W Blithedale Ave is closed between Lee St and Ralston Ave, according to a tweet from Mill Valley police sent around 11:00 a.m.

PG&E is on scene, and there is a power outage in the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

It’s unclear when the road will open or power will be restored.

