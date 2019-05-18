Downed power lines knock out electricity, damage cars in Martinez Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARTINEZ (KRON) -- Downed power lines and a fallen tree damaged cars and knocked out electricity in parts of Martinez Friday afternoon.

Several streets remain closed in the city, including Estudillo Street between Masonic Street and Ward Street, Green Street between Castro and Ferry Streets and Ward Street between Castro and Ferry Streets.

PG&E anticipates power in the area to remain out until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The utility company estimates 300 residents are without power.

The 600-700 block of Ward, Green, Masonic and Mellus Streets are closed. Estudillo Street is closed from Ward Street to Mellus Street all due to a downed power line. PG&E is on scene, but no ETA to open the roadways. pic.twitter.com/O0716u7cBt — Martinez Police (@MartinezPDinCA) May 17, 2019

Martinez police first reported the downed power lines around 3 p.m.

Customers at States Coffee, located at 609 Ward Street, also had their cars damaged by the powerlines.

The coffee shop says it will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

It's unclear what caused the tree and power lines to come down.

