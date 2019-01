Downed tree closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.: The highway has since reopened

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) -- Lanes on Highway 17 near Santa Cruz are closed at Laurel Road because of a fallen tree, the CHP is reporting.

The highway's northbound lanes remain closed while Caltrans responds to the area.

This is developing, check back for updates.

