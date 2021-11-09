Downed tree, power line blocks CA-1 in Point Reyes Station

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A downed tree and power lines are blocking both directions of CA-1 in Point Reyes Station on Tuesday morning.

The incident is just north of Point Reyes-petaluma Rd, according to 511 SF Bay. All lanes are closed and are not expected to reopen until around 1 p.m.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said “lanes will be blocked for an extended amount of time” and tells drivers to take alternate routes. They also report a power outage in the area, with about 50-100 homes impacted.

PG&E has responded to help.

