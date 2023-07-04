(BCN) — Downtown streets will be closed much of Tuesday for the Kiwanis July 4 Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am at the north end of Hartz Ave near San Ramon Valley High School and will conclude at Town and Country Drive.
Danville police sent a reminder early Tuesday that the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Danville Boulevard between El Cerro Boulevard and Railroad Avenue;
- Railroad Avenue between Hartz Avenue and Love Lane
- La Gonda Way between El Cerro Boulevard and Danville Boulevard;
- Prospect Avenue between Hartz Avenue and Front Street;
- East Linda Mesa Avenue between Hartz Avenue and the Rose Street Parking Lot;
- Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Hartz Way;
- San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Hartz Way and Town and Country Drive;
- Town and Country Drive between San Ramon Valley Boulevard; and
- Town and Country Parking Lot entrance.
For more information on the parade, visit the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley website at www.srvkiwanis.org/parade.
