(BCN) — Downtown streets will be closed much of Tuesday for the Kiwanis July 4 Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 9 am at the north end of Hartz Ave near San Ramon Valley High School and will conclude at Town and Country Drive.

Danville police sent a reminder early Tuesday that the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Danville Boulevard between El Cerro Boulevard and Railroad Avenue;

Railroad Avenue between Hartz Avenue and Love Lane

La Gonda Way between El Cerro Boulevard and Danville Boulevard;

Prospect Avenue between Hartz Avenue and Front Street;

East Linda Mesa Avenue between Hartz Avenue and the Rose Street Parking Lot;

Hartz Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Hartz Way;

San Ramon Valley Boulevard between Hartz Way and Town and Country Drive;

Town and Country Drive between San Ramon Valley Boulevard; and

Town and Country Parking Lot entrance.

For more information on the parade, visit the Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley website at www.srvkiwanis.org/parade.

