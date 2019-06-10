Live Now
Downtown San Francisco breaks day record as heat wave continues

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s another record-breaking hot day for San Francisco. 

Downtown San Francisco hit 89 degrees — breaking the old record for this day of 88 degrees that was set in 1985. 

Temperatures are expected to continue climbing.

Downtown San Francisco nearly broke a record Sunday — it was on par with a 91-degree record set back in 1986. 

Weather at the San Francisco International Airport, however, broke a 1986 record, with temperatures reaching 92-degrees Sunday. 

