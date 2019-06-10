Downtown San Francisco breaks day record as heat wave continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s another record-breaking hot day for San Francisco.

Downtown San Francisco hit 89 degrees — breaking the old record for this day of 88 degrees that was set in 1985.

Temperatures are expected to continue climbing.

Downtown San Francisco nearly broke a record Sunday — it was on par with a 91-degree record set back in 1986.

Weather at the San Francisco International Airport, however, broke a 1986 record, with temperatures reaching 92-degrees Sunday.

San Francisco Downtown sets new record high for the date of 89. The old record was 88 set in 1985. Temperature is expected to continue to rise through the day. #caheat— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2019

