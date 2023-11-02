SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pepper spray was released inside a Target in downtown San Francisco on Thursday evening, the San Francisco Fire Department said. Around 7:10 p.m., first responders went to the store at 789 Mission Street regarding people “experiencing physical symptoms,” the San Francisco Police Department said.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to evaluate those individuals’ symptoms. However, authorities said no one was injured or needed to be taken to the hospital.

The store was evacuated once crews arrived. SFPD officers found residue consistent with pepper spray in the store’s business, the police department said. Fire crews determined that the smell was originating from the restroom area.

The suspect(s) in connection to this incident was not identified by SFPD.