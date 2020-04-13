Dozens gather at Dolores Park despite stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dolores Park in San Francisco saw several visitors on Easter Sunday despite statewide stay-at-home orders.
Photos captured dozens of people fill Dolores Park.
Groups are seen sitting on the grass, picnicking and relaxing.
As of April 12, San Francisco has a total of 872 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.
The Bay Area is nearing 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 139 deaths.
