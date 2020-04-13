Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Dozens gather at Dolores Park despite stay-at-home orders

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Dolores Park in San Francisco saw several visitors on Easter Sunday despite statewide stay-at-home orders.

Photos captured dozens of people fill Dolores Park.

Groups are seen sitting on the grass, picnicking and relaxing.

As of April 12, San Francisco has a total of 872 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The Bay Area is nearing 5,000 cases of COVID-19 and has reported 139 deaths.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News