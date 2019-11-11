SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video shows a sideshow held in San Francisco with dozens of people gathered in the street.
You can see a car doing a donut before people surround the car.
The sideshow was reportedly at the intersection of Russia Avenue and Paris Street in San Francisco.
No additional details are available at this time.
- Video shows violent attack in San Francisco’s Chinatown
- This Week’s Napa Valley Film Festival honors Kevin Bacon, Vanessa Hudgens, Jillian Bell and Olivia Wilde
- Dozens gather for sideshow held in San Francisco
- 7-year-old boy falls out of Bronx building
- Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants