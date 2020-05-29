Dozens head to downtown Oakland to protest death of George Floyd

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Dozens of people took to the streets of downtown Oakland Thursday afternoon to peacefully protest following the death of George Floyd.

A man who was at the scene described the group as “loud but peaceful” protesters.

Now viral video shows Floyd, a Black man, held on the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer, identified as Derek Chauvin.

The video sparked outrage across social media platforms. Politicians, athletes and other celebrities voiced their frustrations with the situation.

Several blocks in a Minneapolis neighborhood saw scattered rioting reaching for miles across the city. Wednesday was the second consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd’s death Monday.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be seen pleading that he can’t breath as an officer kneels on his neck. As minutes pass, he slowly stops talking and moving.

About 500 to 1,000 people showed up to downtown Los Angeles Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protest held in Oakland was reportedly on Broadway, according to a viewer.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more information becomes available.

