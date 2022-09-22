Bowls placed on top of solar panels on this building in San Francisco (Photo courtesy of Reddit user: u/kimboallan)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings.

A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were placed on top of buildings near their residence.

One building with solar panels had over a dozen bowls scattered on top of the panels. Another rooftop had at least as many bowls on it.

Photo courtesy of Reddit user (u/kimboallan)

The buildings are located in the South Beach neighborhood near the Financial District. South Beach is where Oracle Park is located.

