SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings.
A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were placed on top of buildings near their residence.
One building with solar panels had over a dozen bowls scattered on top of the panels. Another rooftop had at least as many bowls on it.
The buildings are located in the South Beach neighborhood near the Financial District. South Beach is where Oracle Park is located.
