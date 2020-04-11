Dozens of cars line up outside Antioch hospital to thank health care workers

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — “To know that they have so much love throughout our community, they should feel special and if they don’t, I want every single one of them to feel the love we have for them.”

On this Good Friday, dozens of cars lining the Antioch Kaiser parking lot tonight to say thank you to the hospital workers, flashing their car lights, praying and playing music to show their appreciation for all of their hard work and bravery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers say this is not the first hospital they’ve done this at and it certainly won’t be the last.

Families staying safely inside their cars, parking outside of Kaiser in Antioch, honking their horns and flashing their lights thanking hospital staff for saving lives and working during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are putting themselves on the front line like some of these people don’t even come home to their family because they are afraid of what they may bring home so we just want them to feel comfort that we are there for them,” Shasha Martinez said. “If not in person from a distance that we are there for them we are praying for them we are thanking them and we just want them to know we appreciate them.”

Dozens of people are parked in the parking lot. Nurses and staff are waving through the windows.

“That’s what gets us going, they hear us they see us and we are not leaving,” Martinez said.

“I didn’t expect this big of a turnout but obviously a lot of people were touched by it so I am really thankful,” Tracy Chavez said.

Chavez organized the event. Earlier this month they parked outside John Muir in Walnut Creek thanking hospital workers there. They plan to park outside Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch on Saturday.

“I was speechless. I couldn’t even really speak,” Chavez said. “I was emotional. There were a lot of people who were there and were emotional.”

“We just want people to get recognized and to know that they are not alone we are there we are praying for them, we are rooting for them and we just want them to know theres hope,” Martinex said. “There’s hope.”

At the end, we are going to get through this together

