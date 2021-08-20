Dozens of homes destroyed in Cache Fire

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4’s Dan Thorn reports from an evacuation center at Twin Pine Casino and Resort where thousands of people have had to leave their homes behind.

Forward progress has been stopped for the fire that has burned 75 acres. Containment is at 40%.

One evacuee said they were just happy to be healthy and safe, and that they will push through this event.

Areas remain closed for at least a few more days as crews put out hot spots.

One person is injured, but no deaths or missing people have been reported.