(KRON) – Protesters rallied for the protesters arrested on the Bay Bridge last month outside the San Francisco courthouse and Hall of Justice on Monday. These individuals are calling for San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to drop the charges against the Bay Bridge protesters.

The 80 protesters who shut down the westbound Bay Bridge last month during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit are set to appear in court on Monday.

The Bay Bridge protesters’ goal was for President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and end United States military aid to Israel.

The Bay Bridge protest lasted for over two hours, causing a multitude of California Highway Patrol officers to remove them from the bridge.

The protesters have been charged with five misdemeanors: false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer, unlawful public assembly, refusing to disperse, and obstruction of street, sidewalk, or other place open to the public.

