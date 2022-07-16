CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a search continues for missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.

She was last seen in January. About a hundred volunteers spent hours helping the family look for part of Gabe’s cell phone.

Volunteers brought metal detectors, sifted through bushes and plants along Live Oak Avenue in Oakley on Saturday. All were hoping to find part of a cell phone that belongs to Gabe.

“She likes to take pictures all the time,” Alexis’ father Gwyn Gabe said. “Thousands and thousands of pictures all the time. Her emails, her text messages, anything else we can get.”

As of Saturday, Alexis’ body has yet to be found. Gwyn says her iPhone 11 screen protector was found in bushes near Oakley. Police say Alexis’ ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones is the prime suspect in her disappearance and likely murder.

Police say his DNA was found on her screen protector. Jones was killed during a confrontation with police in Washington state last month.

In recent weeks, investigators released more clues.. A handwritten note, believed to be written by Jones, providing directions on where to dispose of Alexis’ body.

“I’m here to support the family and we are going to bring her home somehow someway,” said volunteer Siu Ling.

Back in Oakley, volunteers helping the family search for answers and get closure.

“This is breaking my heart,” Ling said. “She’s a good girl and the family is a very loving family and for anyone to be missing this long and for Marshall to be gone and no information for the family. This is very frustrating.”

“Two police departments are helping us out,” Gwyn said. “There’s Antioch PD and Oakley PD and the entire community here. It’s awesome they are here to support us, and we are just pleading with anyone who has information to please, please give us the information we need.”

The city of Oakley is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe.