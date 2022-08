HORIZONTAL – Fire for stories with fires as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/Sian)

LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room in which it started, according to a Facebook post from the Lodi Fire Department.

