Dr. Fauci speaks with UC Berkeley students virtually

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with UC Berkeley students Thursday virtually through an online forum.

Students were able to submit questions and learn more about coronavirus from Fauci himself.

About 2,000 people were watching as Dr. Fauci spoke to UC Berkeley students and staff virtually, answering a number of questions submitted about coronavirus.

“What we are seeing now not only in the United States but globally is a level of almost venom against each other as opposed to realizing the enemy is the virus,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a current member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, answered questions

submitted by students and staff at UC Berkeley on Thursday through an online chat hosted by the Berkeley Forum, a nonpartisan forum that organizes panels and debates run by undergrad students.

Some of the questions focusing primarily on young people and coronavirus and how to handle campus outbreaks.

“When they get infected, don’t send them home,” Dr. Fauci said.

While the majority on UC Berkeley students will continue with online instruction this spring.

Dr. Fauci said one of the biggest mistakes he’s seen colleges across the country make so far is sending students who contract the virus on campus back home, which then could spread the virus throughout their family and their community. Instead, he recommends they stay in isolation in a dorm.

“Keep them comfortable when they recover and get them back to class,” Dr. Fauci said.

He also made it clear that young people can still get very sick and even if they don’t get symptoms, they can still spread the virus to others.

“Right now we are trying to say that everybody even who is young and healthy should take very seriously not getting infected, not congregating at bars, not doing things like not having distance, not wearing masks and things like that,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said that while this pandemic is far from over.

He believes gradually, with restrictions, we could get back to some normalcy by the end of next year.

