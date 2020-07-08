Dr. Michael Drake named 1st Black president of University of California

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Dr. Michael Drake has becomes the University of California’s first Black president.

Dr. Drake served as president at Ohio State University before he retired from that position last month.

Dr. Drake was chancellor of the University of California, Irvine from 2005 to 2014, while the university increased the number of applicants for undergraduate admission by more than 90% and added new programs in law, public health, pharmaceutical sciences, and nursing science.

Prior to UC Irvine, he served as vice chancellor for health affairs for UC.

Dr. Drake replaces former UC president Janet Napolitano.

At a time when the UC system is struggling, he is voluntarily taking a 10% pay cut due to hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic on the UC system.

