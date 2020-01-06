VIDEO: Vehicle jumps sidewalk, crashes into parked cars in Alameda

ALAMEDA (KRON) — A home surveillance camera captured the moment a car jumps a sidewalk and crashes into several parked cars in Alameda Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. at Sherman Avenue and Santa Clara Street, according to a witness.

In the video, the car appears to run through a stop sign as it speeds through the intersection.

The car loses control as it tries to avoid hitting another car, which sends it flying onto the sidewalk.

The car hit a few trees along the sidewalk before crashing it about two or three parked cars.

The witness tells KRON4 that three young men were in the car and that one of them may have been taken to the hospital.

KRON4 is working to gather more information on the crash.

