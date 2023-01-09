SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts.
The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow. The precipitation expected over the next couple of days comes after storms last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, and battered the coastline.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people died in California as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week’s storms could be even more dangerous.
President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties including Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.