SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts.

In an aerial view, cars are submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area on January 09, 2023 in Windsor, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

In an aerial view, a car is submerged in floodwater after heavy rain moved through the area on January 09, 2023 in Windsor, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📍 Napa River at Lodi Lane in St. Helena pic.twitter.com/OUau6d3ewd — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) January 9, 2023

Surfers ride waves in front of a Golden Gate Bridge tower at Fort Point in San Francisco on Jan. 6, 2023 during a lull between storms. (AP Photo /Jeff Chiu)

We have a LOG JAM in Santa Cruz. Water levels of the San Lorenzo River rose above moderate flood stage this morning (23.9 feet!), according to USGS water data. #AtmosphericRiver @kron4news pic.twitter.com/znL6tpYZy6 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 9, 2023

A mudslide on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz mountains shut down southbound lanes on Jan. 9, 2023. (CHP Santa Cruz)

Powerful waves split the Capitola Wharf in half on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Capitola, Calif. Capitola Village was heavily flooded by tide surges and several businesses were damaged. (Shmuel Thaler / The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

The Capitola Wharf in Captiola, California was split in half on Jan. 5, 2023. (Image courtesy Santa Cruz County)

Water gushed over Highland Road in Contra Costa County on Jan. 9, 2023. (Image courtesy Contra Costa County Public Works)

Pedestrians look at a flooded road in Sebastopol, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON /AFP via Getty Images)

A vehicle drives on a flooded road in Sebastopol, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON /AFP via Getty Images)

When a tree came down on this Occidental home last night, it killed 2-year-old Aeon Tocchini. Hear what his family had to say about their loss, tonight at 5 and 6pm on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8tIJV0mcqA — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) January 5, 2023

Evan Sousa, left, gets help from Calvin Drake pushing water out of his flooded apartment on Palmetto Avenue in Pacifica, Calif., Thursday morning, Jan. 5, 2023. (Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group via AP)

People watch as waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A tree splits a home in half in Castro Valley after yesterday’s storm.



One person has been taken to the hospital but now two adults and four children have been displaced.



The mess has yet to be cleaned up. I’ve reported the damages to @PGE4Me. About 60 customers w/o power. pic.twitter.com/sLYieVgjQT — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) January 8, 2023

Cars sit stuck in a flooded underpass at Webster St. and 34th St. in Oakland, Calif., on January 4, 2023. (Salgu Wissmath/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Thirty-five foot waves pummeled the Seacliff State Beach pier and its iconic “cement ship” in Santa Cruz County. A large piece of the pier collapsed into the ocean. (Photo by Dan Sedenquist)

An aerial view of flooded homes in Felton, California on January 9, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON /AFP via Getty Images)

People walk along a flooded road near the San Lorenzo River in Felton, California on January 9, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Two trees and a power line crashed down on a law office in Moss Beach. (Image courtesy San Mateo County)

Trees fell on top of homes in Tiburon. (Image by Sara Stinson / KRON4)

1-9-23 7:40AM. Wohler Road near River Road, Forestville. pic.twitter.com/ShUcdmvTmg — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 9, 2023

Monday morning. Check this out. Looks like a pond on the freeway as the rain continues to pound us in the Bay Area. In San Jose, CA on southbound 87 at Santa Teresa off ramp, @CHP_HQ @CHPSanJose CHP officers are on freeway to divert drivers from those flooded lanes @kron4news pic.twitter.com/SOXRqvqASV — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) January 9, 2023

Redwood Road washed out in Castro Valley. (Image courtesy Alameda County Firefighters)

A San Francisco Department of Public Works employee pulls a branch from a tree that was toppled by high winds on January 05, 2023 in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan /Getty Images)

The SUV has been towed from the sink hole. pic.twitter.com/4McgHEx7AR — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) January 3, 2023

The National Weather Service warned of a “relentless parade of atmospheric rivers” — long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific that can drop staggering amounts of rain and snow. The precipitation expected over the next couple of days comes after storms last week knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, and battered the coastline.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said 12 people died in California as a result of violent weather during the past 10 days, and he warned that this week’s storms could be even more dangerous.

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration Monday to support storm response and relief efforts in more than a dozen counties including Sacramento, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.

