(KRON) — Police are investigating a dramatic road rage incident that occurred in Oakland Monday in which a man brandishing a gun was caught on video. The altercation showed a man and a woman confronting each other on the side of the road. The man approaches the woman’s car and lowers his head into it to yell at the woman. He then appears to draw a gun and point it into the car.

The woman responds by opening the car door into him and slapping him in the face. The two then struggle physically before the shot cuts away. It is unclear from the video whether the two people know each other or what their relationship is.

The incident occurred in the area of Stanley Avenue and Truman Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department, which is investigating the incident.

OPD officers responded to a report of an individual armed with a firearm just before 8:15 p.m., police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they were unable to locate any of the involved individuals. Oakland PD officers spoke with potential witnesses who watched the altercation to gather additional information.