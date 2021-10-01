Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status: ‘That’s none of my business’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Golden Sate Warriors’ forward Draymond Green commented on the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, specifically regarding his teammate Andrew Wiggins.

Speaking for the first time since training camp began, Green said despite being a leader on the team — it’s not his place to push the vaccine on Wiggins.

Wiggins, who is reportedly still not vaccinated, said he will continue to stand by his beliefs when it comes to not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Green, 31, said it’s his personal choice to decide what to do with his body and referred to the controversy surrounding the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated as a “political war”.

Wiggins will not be able to play in Golden State’s 41 home games at Chase Center if he remains unvaccinated, and won’t get paid for the games he misses, the league said.

He also stands to lose more than $350,000 per game, and if he doesn’t play in any home games he would surrender half of his $31.6 million salary.

Last week, the NBA officially denied Wiggins’ request to get a religious exemption for the vaccine.

“I think you have to honor people’s feelings and their own personal beliefs and I think that’s been lost,” Green said. “And it sucks it’s been lost because you say you live in the land of the free, but you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people to do something essentially. That goes against everything America stands for, or supposedly stands for.”

Players on the Warriors, Knicks and Nets who are not vaccinated are not allowed to play in home games because the cities require proof of vaccination for large indoor events.

“I remember the days when your medical history was private,” Green said. “I remember those days and it’s not so much like that anymore.”

When Wiggins was asked what’s the reason for not further explaining what he believed, he simply replied, “It’s none of your business – that’s what it comes down to.”

Video of our exchange with Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: pic.twitter.com/4SKOCrK7Ef — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 27, 2021

“I don’t ask you guys about your beliefs, I don’t ask you guys what you think is right or wrong, you know, we’re different people. [It] could be like parenting. Some people shed their beliefs onto their children, some people let their children grow up to believe what they want to believe. Who are you guys that I have to explain what I believe, or what’s right or wrong in my mind? We’re two totally different people…” Wiggins added.

“I’ll say something when I’m ready.”

Many people have joined the conversation on the status of unvaccinated NBA players.

Earlier this week, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said he “stands with” a group of NBA players who are reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cruz, who is vaccinated, listed players by name, including Wiggins, Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal and Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac with the hashtag “#YourBodyYourChoice”.