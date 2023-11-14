SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a skirmish broke out on the court.

The kerfuffle happened less than two minutes into the game before either team scored a point. It began when Thompson and Timberwolves’ forward Jaden McDaniels got tied up near midcourt. More players joined the crowd, and Green put Minnesota center Rudy Gobert into a headlock.

McDaniels and Thompson were ejected, and Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul for wrapping up Gobert, which also warrants an automatic ejection.

The game is part of the NBA’s new in-season tournament, and the Warriors are debuting their new court design that will be specifically used for the tournament. Neither Thompson, Green or Curry will score a point on the new floor in its debut. Curry missed the game with a knee injury.

Green and Gobert have a history with one another. Last season, Green appeared to throw shade at Gobert after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson. Green also mocked Gobert after the French big man cried over not making the NBA All-Star team.

Green was also ejected from Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson’s ejection was the second of his career.