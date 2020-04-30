Dreamforce 2020 conference canceled due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dreamforce 2020, along with several other events, have been canceled due to the coronavirus, according to Salesforce.

Salesforce has decided to rethink how they will continue with their 2020 events as the coronavirus situation is ever changing.

The company announced on Wednesday that all of their events through 2020 will be reimagined in new and virtual ways.

These events include Dreamforce, Tableau Conference 2020, Tableau Conference Europe, TrailheaDX India and our World Tours.

“As we’ve done with other events, we’ll continue to create innovative digital experiences for our ecosystem. For example, we turned our World Tour Sydney into a virtual event in March, taking what is typically an 11,000-person event into one viewed by 80,000 people. We’re looking forward to building on that success over the coming months.“

Dreamforce was scheduled for November 9 through the 12 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

To help ensure the health and safety of our customers, partners, employees, and communities, we are reimagining our events for 2020. Read more: https://t.co/JPd28k20Oe pic.twitter.com/WbVk0oHCGB — Salesforce (@salesforce) April 29, 2020

Visit the Salesforce website: FAQ for more details on Dreamforce.

